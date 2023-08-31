Camp Josh holds open house, veterans event at campground

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens of visitors gathered at Camp Josh on Thursday for an open house at its campsite.

Visitors could explore the campground, enjoy sandwiches and even hop aboard horse-drawn wagon rides from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Located in the woods between Ontonagon and Silver City, the camp is for people with disabilities and veterans. The goal of the camp is to provide outdoor camping opportunities for these groups.

“It’s all about inclusivity and overall health of the community,” said Camp Josh Secretary Dean Juntunen. “We don’t want any particular faction to feel that they’re marginalized, so we get people with disabilities out here and they just have a great time and feel that they’re part of a greater community.”

The camp is a non-profit organization and is handled solely by volunteers. Activities include a large fishing pond, which is filled with fish by the Keweenaw Bay Tribe and the Watersmeet Trout Hatchery.

According to Juntunen, the camp was built in the mid-1990s and took off from there. Over the years, improvements have been made to make the camp even more accessible. This includes a new pavement pathway created with a grant from the Copper Shores Community Health Foundation.

“This used to be gravel, so if you’re in a wheelchair, you can’t beat the pavement,” continued Juntunen. “This new pavement is just awesome.”

Following the open house, the camp also held a veterans appreciation event from 3 to 6 p.m. Air Force Veteran Tony Demboski was one veteran who attended. He has been to the camp several times and appreciates what it does for veterans.

“Some of these veterans who come up here, they’re in wheelchairs, walkers and crutches, and they come out here and watch some of these gentlemen catch these fish,” said Demboski. “And it is just a thrill to them because they can’t get out on the rivers and the lakes and the streams anymore, and it is just enjoyable to watch them.”

The camp is currently raising funds for a new fishing dock. To check out the dock’s fundraiser page here. You can also check out their Facebook page by clicking here.

