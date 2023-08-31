Buzzing with sweet success: Beekeepers reap golden benefits from honey harvest
GTs Bees highlights this years harvest and the work that goes into it
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There are many benefits to buying local honey including for your health!
Pavlina Osta talks with GTs Bees owner, Garry Tollefson, about the benefits and the process of making a jar of honey.
Here are some ways you can help pollinators:
Reduce mowing.
End pesticide and herbicide.
Buy organic and local food.
Plant bee-friendly plants.
