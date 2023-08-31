Applications now open for Wonder Box subscription

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A monthly subscription box is helping U.P. children with the grieving process.

STAR Children’s Bereavement Services is offering Wonder Boxes to kids in the U.P. who have lost a loved one. Wonder Boxes are filled with craft supplies, activities, and exercises related to the grieving process. It’s delivered to your home every month from September until April for free.

STAR Children’s Bereavement Services says the boxes help kids work through their grief in a healthy way.

“It gets them working on things and understanding their own grief and their emotions and their feelings,” said Ashley Hernandez, STAR Children’s Bereavement Services program manager. “Being able to work on it together with family or friends can provide the opportunity to start being more open and sharing memories about their loved ones and working through that process together.”

To apply for a Wonder Box subscription, click here. If you are interested in helping STAR Children’s Bereavement Services pack Wonder Boxes, click here.

