3 rescued from capsized boat off Lake Superior

SAXON HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people from their capsized watercraft in northern Wisconsin Tuesday.

The Coast Guard received a mayday distress call at 11:26 a.m. saying a 25-foot boat was rapidly taking on water. The boat was about 4 nautical miles from Saxon Harbor in Iron County, along Lake Superior.

The Coast Guard located three adults clinging to their overturned boat about 45 minutes later. Only one was wearing a lifejacket.

After determining everyone who was on the boat was found, the Coast Guard took them to shore to be checked by medical personnel.

The Coast Guard said the rescue showed the importance of having lifejackets and a VHF radio on all boats, even for recreational boating.

Water temperatures are down in the 50s. The Coast Guard said if the boaters only had a cellphone to call 911, instead of a VHF radio for their distress call, it could have delayed the response enough to have a “more tragic outcome.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.