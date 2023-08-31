1 dead, several injured after minivan hits ORV in Rudyard Twp.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is dead and several others were injured after a minivan struck a side-by-side on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 4:22 p.m., Chippewa County Sheriff’s Deputies and Traffic Crash Investigators were dispatched to a crash that occurred on southbound I-75 near the 375 mile-marker in Rudyard Township.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a minivan had struck a side-by-side ORV that was traveling on the highway. The van was occupied by a family of five. One adult and one child were transported to My Michigan Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the other three occupants were treated by EMS and released on scene.

According to authorities, EMS administered life support techniques to the sole occupant of the side-by-side, who ultimately was pronounced dead on arrival at My Michigan Hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

Central Dispatch, Kinross EMS, Rudyard Fire, MSP, Bay Mills PD, CCSO Victim Services Unit and several civilians assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.