Whitmer shares future legislation plans during ‘What’s Next Address’

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer took to the stage Wednesday morning in Lansing to address what legislation is next for Michigan.

Whitmer broke the plan down into four different focal points.

“The health of our people, the health of our planet, the health of our economy, and the health of our democracy,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer wants the democratic-led legislature to codify the Affordable Care Act into state law. The governor wants protections for preexisting conditions and children to be permitted to remain on their parent’s insurance until they are 26 years old.

She says there are more ways the legislature can lower the cost of health care.

“Banning annual or lifetime caps so you can’t hit a limit on the care that you receive and requiring insurance plans to cover essential services like ambulance, services maternity, care mental, health treatment and birth control,” Whitmer said.

Republican Senator Ed McBroom says while some of these ideas could be applicable to the U.P., these should not be the primary focus.

“To some extent what I hear are very big national talking points that point the way towards being on the national stage more and attracting more attention from those who are already on the national stage who might send us more money, I suppose, but that’s what I hear in these things. These are not the priorities I hear as I go across the Upper Peninsula,” McBroom said.

During the address, Whitmer also said she would like the state to enact a 100% clean energy standard, improve energy efficiency programs and make it easier to permit clean energy projects. McBroom says this is not realistic.

“It’s not that I’m against clean energy but ultimately, wind and solar are what we’re talking about. They’re both, in the sense for large-scale industrial production, more expensive, where we pay more for it and we have to pay more for it because we still have to keep the other energy production available as well,” McBroom said.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist says U.P. residents should view the commitment to climate as an investment into the future.

“I think folks in the U.P. will see that by continuing to protect our climate, to increase the diversity of the ways that we produce energy in the state of Michigan, will have a more sustainable future and a more beautiful and prosperous Michigan as a result,” Gilchrist said.

Whitmer says she understands the plans are ambitious. However, she encouraged lawmakers to enact these ideas this fall to help build a bright future for Michigan.

