Wellness Wednesday at Rise Up Yoga: debunking myths about props

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chats with Kellie Socia about the benefits of using props during your yoga practice.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon and Kellie Socia demonstrate how to use a strap during your yoga practice.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon and Kellie Socia demonstrate how to use a strap during your yoga practice.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6′s Tia Trudgeon started a new “Wellness Wednesday” series at Rise Up Yoga Studio to encourage non-practitioners to get involved in the exercise and to debunk myths about the practice.

The first myth to debunk: using props during your yoga practice is cheating.

Kellie Socia says that’s simply not true, and to think about props as an extension of your body. They’re there for accessibility purposes and will enhance your practice and increase your flexibility over time.

Socia explains how blocks and bolsters can be used for the beginner or advanced yoga practitioner.

Rise Up Yoga's Kellie Socia debunks the yoga myth that using props means you are cheating.

If you don’t want to purchase yoga-specific props, you can modify them by using items you have around your home, such as a rolled-up blanket for a bolster, or a book for a block.

Next, Socia demonstrates how to use a strap in your practice, and says that a belt or elastic will also do the trick.

Rise Up Yoga's Kellie Socia explains how props can be used to enhance your yoga practice, whether you're a beginner or advanced.

Rise Up Yoga is hosting a 5-week beginner’s workshop, happening on the last two Wednesdays of September into the first three Wednesdays of October.

You can sign up for the workshop or view the full class schedule at riseupyoga906.com/calendar/.

Tune into the TV6 Morning News on the last Wednesday of each month for Trudgeon’s Wellness Wednesday series at Rise Up Yoga.

