WATCH: KBIC educators host 2nd Wiikwedong Culture Camp, ribbon cutting held for Houghton food truck

By Molly Birch
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday we take a look at the second Wiikwedong Culture Camp in Zeba, where a bear went after taking a stroll in downtown Marquette, the grand opening of a food truck in Houghton and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Aug. 29, 2023.

