Victim walks mile after Alger County house explosion, later dies from injuries

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A man succumbed to his injuries after his house exploded in Alger County last Thursday.

On Aug. 24, the Alger County Sheriff’s Officer received a 911 call for reports of a house explosion in Limestone Twp.

According to investigators, 74-year-old Randall Bertram was at home when a propone stove exploded when he attempted to light it. The explosion caused significant injury to Bertram, as well as ignited his house and vehicle.

Bertram then walked a mile away to his neighbor’s house to report the explosion. Bertram was transported to UPHS-Marquette for treatment where he later died due to significant injuries.

Rock River Twp. Fire, Mathias Twp. Fire, Rock River EMS, Alger County EMS and the Alger County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The MSP was contacted for further investigation.

