UPAWS to host Labor of Love adoption event

UPAWS
UPAWS(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. animal shelter is hosting an adoption event this Labor Day weekend.

UPAWS is hosting Labor of Love from Friday, Aug. 31 until Sunday, Sept. 3. You can adopt any dog without adoption fees. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccines, and a microchip.

UPAWS says this event is the perfect opportunity for you to meet a new furry friend.

“If you’re on the fence right now and not quite sure if you want to bring a dog into your home, now is the perfect time,” said Ann Brownell, UPAWS community outreach and volunteer coordinator. “It’s a great opportunity. They’re fully vetted. You can buy some extra things for your dog and have some fun.”

UPAWS would like to remind folks that you need to schedule an appointment to meet or adopt any animal in the shelter.

