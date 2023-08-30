Sunshine and dry conditions return before a stretch of hot days

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
High pressure is moving in today keeping conditions dry and sunny. Otherwise, a high swim risk remains for beaches along Lake Superior as lake breezes will cause an increase in chop. It’ll be a seasonably cool day. Then, tomorrow temperatures begin a gradual rise to well above normal this weekend. An upper-level ridge of high pressure will bring this hot and humid airmass. We’re looking at highs reaching into the 90s Sunday through early next week.

Today: Sunny and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s north, upper 60s to low 70s south

Thursday: Sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, upper 60so low 70s along shorelines

Friday: Breezy, mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Saturday: Sun mixed with clouds and isolated showers

>Highs: Mid-80s inland, upper 70 along shorelines

Sunday: Hot, humid, and sunny

>Highs: 80s along shorelines, low 90s inland

Labor Day: Hot, humid, and sunny

>Highs: 80s along shorelines, low 90s inland

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with evening showers

>Highs: 80s along shorelines, low 90s inland

