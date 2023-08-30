Rock Lions Club to host Labor Day parade, party

Rock Lions Club Labor Day Parade.
Rock Lions Club Labor Day Parade.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Rock Lions Club is hosting its annual Labor Day parade on Saturday.

After the parade, the club will host a family-friendly party. There will be live music, a bean bag tournament and a bounce house.

The Rock Lions Club says the festivities draw a crowd every year.

“It’s more or less like a reunion for a lot of people in Rock,” said Jerry Maki, Rock Lions Club president. “A lot of people that live outside the area come back for Labor Day in Rock because they know their friends are going to be here. A big family reunion is what it ends up being. It’s a real good time.”

The Rock Lions Club Labor Day Celebration kicks off with the parade at 11 a.m. in Rock.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

