NMU student organization ‘Live United’ helps county elementary schools

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Live United started off the year by helping Marquette County elementary schools.

This NMU student group and United Way of Marquette County affiliate assembled school donation boxes. The boxes include clothing, school supplies and personal care items.

Holly Michelin, United Way of Marquette County program coordinator, said this allows students to give back right away.

“It’s really important to get students involved right when they first get to campus, get them active in the organization, knowing that there are ways to give back to the community and kind of bringing a service project right to them so they can have something to be excited about and a way to get involved right away,” said Michelin.

Boxes will be delivered on Sept.11 as a part of the United Way of Marquette County’s Day of Service.

To get involved with Live United, follow the United Way of Marquette County’s Facebook page.

