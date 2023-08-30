NMU student organization ‘Live United’ helps county elementary schools

This NMU student group and United Way of Marquette County affiliate assembled school donation...
This NMU student group and United Way of Marquette County affiliate assembled school donation boxes.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Live United started off the year by helping Marquette County elementary schools.

This NMU student group and United Way of Marquette County affiliate assembled school donation boxes. The boxes include clothing, school supplies and personal care items.

Holly Michelin, United Way of Marquette County program coordinator, said this allows students to give back right away.

“It’s really important to get students involved right when they first get to campus, get them active in the organization, knowing that there are ways to give back to the community and kind of bringing a service project right to them so they can have something to be excited about and a way to get involved right away,” said Michelin.

Boxes will be delivered on Sept.11 as a part of the United Way of Marquette County’s Day of Service.

To get involved with Live United, follow the United Way of Marquette County’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All men were arrested in an undercover operation in Forsyth Township.
Last of 7 men arrested in Marquette County child sex crime sting arraigned
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
Data from Community Action Alger-Marquette shows that in 2023 there have been 170 households...
TV6 Investigates Homelessness: Marquette City officials, police share community need
1 person cited for running red light after crash turns SUV over in Marquette
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP...
10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions

Latest News

The Iron Mountain-Kingsford YAC is a part of the Dickinson Area Community Foundation.
Iron Mountain-Kingsford Youth Advisory Committee receives new training
Rock Lions Club Labor Day Parade.
Rock Lions Club to host Labor Day parade, party
Running for around two hours on the evening of Sept.12th, all proceeds from the event will go...
The Bluffs, Meals on Wheels collaborate to host public bingo event next month
On Wednesday morning the Michigamme Township board meeting was interrupted before it could...
Michigamme Township Board meeting canceled, violates Open Meetings Act