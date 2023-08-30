NMU dining hall grows compost partnership with Partridge Creek Compost

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University continues to focus on sustainability in its food service, and the composting process at the campus’ major dining hall is now easier.

NMU is growing its partnership with Partridge Creek Compost in Ishpeming. Director of Dining Services Paul Schoonveld said Partridge Creek will be ramping up what it collects from the Northern Lights Dining Hall.

“So, when students put their food on the carousel or any leftovers, we are grinding that through our pulper system and actually putting that into the compost,” Schoonveld said. “We will be expanding that with a new trailer outside that is actually going to be a larger capacity so that we can do weekly pickups.”

Schoonveld said the main goal is to reduce the amount of material going into the county landfill and increase soil health.

Partridge Creek Compost Business Director Phil Carter said phase two of this partnership increases efficiency for him and his team.

“For the last few years, we have been hand-loading 20-gallon buckets into a pickup bed twice a week and bringing those to a site,” Carter said. “We’ve just received an 18-yard dump trailer that’s going to live on campus and that will be picked up and hauled to our site once a week.”

Carter said Partridge Creek Farm and Partridge Creek Compost are now separate, but they are still working together.

“In a symbiotic and very connected way, we continue to work together and a lot of the time,” Carter said. “It’s actually in the mission of Partage Creek Compost that any revenue we have goes to support the environmental and educational programs of Partage Creek Farm.”

Carter added for phase three, Partridge Creek Compost looks to work with NMU’s environmental science department.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.