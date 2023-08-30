Negaunee City Council approves new contract for City Manager Nate Heffron

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee City Council voted four to one to renew City Manager Nate Heffron’s contract at a special meeting on Tuesday night.

The contract will keep Heffron as city manager until 2030 and raise his salary from $85,000 to $105,000 per year.

Council Members Eddy Karki and Dana LaLonde were absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

Council Member Toby Smith spoke out in support of Heffron.

“I think over the past six years, he’s proven himself to be a very proficient manager for the City of Negaunee,” Smith said. “I would like to see his employment continue and to see his efforts be recognized.”

Council Member Matt Howard was the only member at the meeting who was against the renewal. Howard said he believes that Heffron’s new salary will raise taxes for Negaunee residents.

“You came here and voted to raise everybody’s taxes and their utility bills and all that other crap, so you can give extra money to Heffron here,” Howard said. “His review was not stellar.”

After the meeting, Heffron addressed the rumor about where his salary money comes from.

“We don’t raise taxes to cover salaries,” Heffron said. “The city is doing well financially. Different funding mechanisms pay for certain areas of my salary like other employees within the city.”

Heffron said he’s excited to remain city manager. Heffrom added that he wants to stay in the Upper Peninsula as long as possible.

“I want to be able to stay here and do what I can to help improve the community I live in,” Heffron said. “And tonight, our council has decided that.”

With the approval of his contract, Heffron said he’s excited to continue the project on Iron Street and to revitalize the Vista Theater.

