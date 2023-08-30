Mostly dry this week with hot and humid trend incoming

Warming trend with 90s by Monday and Tuesday
Warming trend with 90s by Monday and Tuesday(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Mostly dry conditions stick around for the next few days with chances of a stray shower Thursday night. But warmer weather is expected to approach in the next few days with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Along with the above average temperatures humid conditions linger into the weekend and next week so be sure to stay hydrated as temperatures rise. Our next chances of rain will only move in on Tuesday evening which will last into Wednesday morning.

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny; slightly warmer air

>Highs: Mid to High 70s inland; High 60s to Low 70s near shore

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny; breezy and warm

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with chances of isolated showers; warm

>Highs: Low to Mid 80s; High 70s to Low 80s near shore

Sunday: Partly cloudy; hot, humid and breezy

>Highs: Mid to High 80s; isolated Low 90s inland

Labor Day: Hot and humid air lingers; partly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to High 80s near shore; Low 90s inland

Tuesday: Partly cloudy; hot air lingers with chances of showers in the evening

>Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

