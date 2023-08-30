Michigamme Township Board meeting canceled, violates Open Meetings Act

Township Supervisor Rhonda Boshears said the meeting was supposed to discuss eight different topics.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday morning, the Michigamme township board had plans to hold a special meeting, which stopped before it could start.

Township Supervisor Rhonda Boshears said the meeting was supposed to discuss eight different topics. She said those included the topic of raising wages for board members.

Boshears also said even though a large majority of the community showed up to this meeting, there was nothing about it posted on the township website.

“It was a violation of the Open Meetings Act. When you call a special meeting, you need an agenda, and you also need to post where the meeting is going to be,” Boshears said. “Now because we have a public website it must be posted on the website, that’s in the Open Meetings Act. If it’s not posted on the website that denies a lot of people access to that information. If they don’t have access, it’s not a public meeting.”

Boshears also told TV6 on Wednesday morning the meeting could happen on Thursday morning or sometime within the next few days.

