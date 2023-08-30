Lake Angeline boating access site temporarily closed

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The boating access site at Lake Angeline in Ishpeming is temporarily closed.

According to Department of Natural Resources Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin, DNR officials were informed Wednesday that a property owner near the DNR Lake Angeline boating access site had put up a cattle-style gate to block entry to the access site through his property.

The DNR is in ongoing real estate easement negotiations with the property owner, while also exploring alternative options. The Lake Angeline boating access site will remain closed temporarily until the access issue is resolved.

The DNR boating access site was constructed in 2015 and provides access to fishing opportunities for lake trout and other species.

For the latest information on DNR facility closures, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.

