Keweenaw Learning Center celebrates new location with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The center originally opened last year at the Jutila Center, but changes there convinced the KLC's owners decide to shift to a different location.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Learning Center (KLC) celebrated the official opening of its new location in Hancock on Wednesday.

This was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce and the city. Formerly at Suite 213 of the Jutila Center, the KLC is now located at 323 Quincy Street. An open house at the new location was held from noon to 1 p.m.

The center originally opened last year in June. However, according to the owners, the closure of Finlandia University has caused a ‘change in management’ at the center. Keweenaw Learning Center Co-founder and Owner Dr. Rehema Clarken says she and her husband, Jefferey Thornton, decided to shift to a new location as a result, but still stay in the area.

“We wanted to find a place that, like the Jutila Center, is in Hancock, but also something that would have more foot traffic,” said Clarken. “When we have our sign out on the main street, you’ll be able to see it.”

According to Clarken, she and her husband moved the business into its new location earlier this month following renovations. This included new paint and carpeting.

Clarken added that there are no plans to change any services as a result of the location change.

The center specializes in tutoring middle and high school students on subjects like math and science. The center also offers weekly writing workshops.

“We are doing one-on-one tutoring,” continued Clarken. “And we also have academic coaching. Our academic coaching services are to help kids prepare to go to universities.”

To celebrate the new location, the center is also conducting an online survey. Participants are entered into a drawing for gift certificate prizes from nearby businesses, such as K.C. Bonkers Toys and Coffee and Nisu Bakery and Cafe.

“You can give us some information about your educational needs,” added Clarken. “And what you would like to see in our local community.”

To participate in the survey, click here.

