Iron Mountain-Kingsford Youth Advisory Committee receives new training

The Iron Mountain-Kingsford YAC is a part of the Dickinson Area Community Foundation.
The Iron Mountain-Kingsford YAC is a part of the Dickinson Area Community Foundation.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Four Iron Mountain and Kingsford students are going into the new school year with new knowledge.

The Iron Mountain-Kingsford Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) is a part of the Dickinson Area Community Foundation.

The committee is made up of Iron Mountain and Kingsford High School students who award grant funds and volunteer in the area.

In June, four members traveled to Central Michigan University to meet with other Youth Advisory Committees across the state. The Council of Michigan Foundations put on the conference.

Three of the four members are juniors at Iron Mountain High School.

“I would definitely say it brought a lot of new information and ideas to our YAC, just because we got to experience something so much bigger than us,” said Iron Mountain High School Junior Annaliese Lucas.

“Meeting new people from different, bigger areas kind of put it into perspective how much our monetary value matters more because we have a tighter-knit community than the bigger areas,” said Iron Mountain High School Junior Veronica Stanchima.

The Committee reviews and awards grants to youth-related programs in the area. Last year, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library received $7,500 and the Dickinson Amateur Hockey Association got $3,920.

“It’s really a place where we can take our youth and let them know how valuable they are to our community,” said Iron Mountain-Kingsford YAC Adviser Kaye Miziniak.

The Dickinson Area Community Foundation sponsored the students’ conference trip.

“The Community Foundation is all about making a difference in our community and positively affecting where we live and work,” said Executive Director Tamara Juul. “These kids are true leaders of the future, so we’re very proud to sponsor their attendance at the leadership conference downstate.”

Miziniak also said she would like to see more students become involved in the Youth Advisory Committee.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All men were arrested in an undercover operation in Forsyth Township.
Last of 7 men arrested in Marquette County child sex crime sting arraigned
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
Data from Community Action Alger-Marquette shows that in 2023 there have been 170 households...
TV6 Investigates Homelessness: Marquette City officials, police share community need
1 person cited for running red light after crash turns SUV over in Marquette
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP...
10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions

Latest News

This NMU student group and United Way of Marquette County affiliate assembled school donation...
NMU student organization ‘Live United’ helps county elementary schools
Rock Lions Club Labor Day Parade.
Rock Lions Club to host Labor Day parade, party
Running for around two hours on the evening of Sept.12th, all proceeds from the event will go...
The Bluffs, Meals on Wheels collaborate to host public bingo event next month
On Wednesday morning the Michigamme Township board meeting was interrupted before it could...
Michigamme Township Board meeting canceled, violates Open Meetings Act