GLRC announces John Kivela Center open house, tours

By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Centers, Inc. (GLRC) has announced that renovations have been completed at the former Teal Lake Medical Clinic in Negaunee.

The newly renovated 33,000-square-foot facility renamed the John Kivela Center will provide a campus model of behavioral health care for residents of Marquette County and beyond. Organizers are encouraging the public to swing by on Aug. 31 for an open house and tour of the facility from 3 - 5 p.m.

The transition of the former Teal Lake Medical Clinic from UP Health Systems in 2022 was instrumental in GLRC’s vision of creating a regional behavioral health campus.

According to a press release from GLRC, an unprecedented $300,000 pledge to be paid out over five years from the West End Health Foundation and nearly $2.8 million from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services under the leadership of Director Elizabeth Hertel, allowed GLRC to move through the renovations needed to transform the medical facility into a behavioral health campus, including residential treatment.

Congressional Directed Spending through Congressman Jack Bergman and Senator Debbie Stabenow also helped to move the project forward. Continued conversations are being held with other funders to secure final payments for the multi-million dollar project.

Although significant renovations need to be completed to transform the 33,000-square-foot facility into a regional behavioral health campus, the building is in the ideal location, right off of US 41, adjacent to GLRC’s Adolescent Services Center on the border of Ishpeming and Negaunee.

The John Kivela Center will house Teal Lake Residential, a residential treatment program for women with substance use disorders and will include detoxification services, as well as Sue B’s House, a recovery house for women.

Both Teal Lake Residential and Sue B’s House will allow children (up to age 11) to stay with their mothers, addressing what is often a barrier to mothers receiving treatment. In addition to the residential programs, the John Kivela Center will also house the Negaunee Integrated Care Clinic, providing outpatient mental and physical health services, Child & Adolescent Specialty Services, including psychiatric care, mental health and substance use disorder outpatient counseling.

For more information about the John Kivela Center, please visit www.glrcfoundation.org/john-kivela-center.

