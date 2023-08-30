Flat Broke Blues Band plays at Peter White Public Library ahead of Blues Fest

The Flat Broke Blues Band performs at the Peter White Public Library.
The Flat Broke Blues Band performs at the Peter White Public Library.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Folks gathered at the Peter White Public Library for books and blues on Tuesday.

The Marquette Area Blues Society hosted Bluesday Tuesday at the library in preparation of this year’s Blues Fest. The Flat Broke Blues Band performed a number of their hits while onlookers swayed to the music.

Bluesday Tuesday is typically held outside but was moved into the Community Room because of the weather.

The Blues Society says people can hear the similarities between blues music and music that came from it like rock.

“A lot of music can be traced back to blues music,” said Mark Stonerock, Blues Fest entertainment director. “I think it’s really great when we can get young people to see some blues music and say ‘hey, I kind of dig that. I can see how it all comes together.’ People don’t realize that bands like the Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin started as blues bands.”

Blues Fest will kick off at Mattson Lower Harbor Park with a free concert this Friday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. and will continue until Sunday, Sept. 3. Get tickets here.

