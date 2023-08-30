Feeding America West Michigan to distribute in Schoolcraft County Wednesday morning

Feeding America is distributing food in Manistique on Wednesday morning
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to distribute food to those in need in Manistique on Wednesday morning.

It is located at Central Park Ball Field and is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. If you are unable to physically attend, and someone attends to pick up food for you, they must be prepared to show their I.D., address, and household size of any other family they are picking up for.

This is a drive-thru event. Anyone planning to attend is asked to stay in their car.

