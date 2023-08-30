DEVELOPING: Responders on scene for crash in Marquette

The crash happened Wednesday morning at the corner of McClellan Ave. and Washington St.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette police, fire and UPHS-EMS were on the scene of a crash Wednesday morning at the corner of McClellan Ave. & Washington St.

As of 10:30 a.m., traffic was getting through but slowly. The scene looked to be cleared soon.

We will bring you the latest information on the crash when it’s available. One SUV was on its roof when our reporter arrived at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All men were arrested in an undercover operation in Forsyth Township.
Last of 7 men arrested in Marquette County child sex crime sting arraigned
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
All three service organizations say there has been an increase in unhoused individuals in the...
TV6 Investigates Homelessness: Service organizations address increase in unhoused
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP...
10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions
Data from Community Action Alger-Marquette shows that in 2023 there have been 170 households...
TV6 Investigates Homelessness: Marquette City officials, police share community need

Latest News

The crash happened Wednesday morning at the corner of McClellan Ave. and Washington St.
DEVELOPING: Responders on scene for crash in Marquette
The contract will keep Heffron as city manager until 2030 and raise his salary from $85,000 to...
Negaunee City Council approves new contract for City Manager Nate Heffron
The groups went over how to start composting, troubleshooting tips and why composting is...
Marquette County Conservation District, Barrel + Beam host Composting 101 workshop
This class requires no experience or equipment. Those interested can bring themselves and...
Ladies-only Muay Thai class in Marquette teaches confidence