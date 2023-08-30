DEVELOPING: Responders on scene for crash in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette police, fire and UPHS-EMS were on the scene of a crash Wednesday morning at the corner of McClellan Ave. & Washington St.

As of 10:30 a.m., traffic was getting through but slowly. The scene looked to be cleared soon.

We will bring you the latest information on the crash when it’s available. One SUV was on its roof when our reporter arrived at the scene.

