Delta Conservation District ‘moves in new direction’

Members of the Delta Conservation District Board discussed the easement modification request made by Rory Mattson on Aug. 15 for his Cornell property.
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta Conservation District Board says it’s now making personnel decisions differently and reaching out to the attorney general’s office for legal services.

Most of the board is new, though they made it clear at Tuesday’s meeting that it’s not business as usual.

“The board is certainly moving in a new direction,” said Joe Kaplan, the board’s new chairperson.

Unfinished business for Tuesday included the easement modification request made by Rory Mattson on Aug. 15 for his Cornell property.

Since then, according to Kaplan, the county received a letter from the Department of Natural Resources.

“You cannot diminish the rights of the public on this property without the risk of a breach of country,” he said.

Kaplan said if the modification moves forward, the county could be required to pay back the DNR Trust Fund grant of almost $1 million.

The board also clarified recent personnel decisions, including removing the title of Conservation District CEO from Rory Mattson.

“As we discussed at the last meeting,” Kaplan said. “We are not going to have a CEO position moving forward. We are only going to have a district manager.”

The board also decided to terminate Tina Vanderlinden, effective immediately. Vanderlinden formerly held the position of district manager.

A community member was not happy with the decision. She let the board know about it during public comment.

“Why was she fired yesterday, then, if you had to bring it to the whole board?” she said. “Sounds like a wrongful termination to me.”

Kaplan responded by saying Michigan is an at-will state. He also said they terminated Vanderlinden when her 93-day probationary period ended.

