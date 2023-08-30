Citizens Police Academy in Escanaba starts soon

The Escanaba Department of Public Safety's Citizens Police Academy will give interested citizens an in-depth look into what each department does.
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - If people wonder what local law enforcement staff does on a daily basis, the Escanaba Department of Public Safety has a way for them to find out.

The Citizens Police Academy gives an in-depth look into what each department does. People who attend the academy might get to climb a fire truck ladder.

This year is the fourth year of the 8-week academy. Classes include investigations, patrol, firefighting and the K-9 unit.

Organizers said it’s a way for the community to get to know their local law enforcement officers.

“I think it’s important to know the officers who police your community, and I want to know the people who are here. Even though I grew up here, I don’t know everybody,” said Lieutenant Jeff Erickson of the Escanaba Department of Public Safety. “We see a lot of faces. I think fostering good relationships with the communities, it’s just a benefit for everybody.”

The classes begin in September. There’s still time to sign up. Go to the Escanaba Department of Public Safety on 3rd Avenue or visit their Facebook page for more information.

