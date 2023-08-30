The Bluffs, Meals on Wheels collaborate to host public bingo event next month

Running for around two hours on the evening of Sept. 12th, all proceeds from the event will go to the Meals on Wheels program.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - In two weeks, The Bluffs will be hosting a ‘Bingo Bonanza’ public event at its facility.

Anyone 18 and older can enjoy an evening of bingo fun with residents. This is being done in collaboration with the Copper Shores Community Health Foundation’s Meals on Wheels program.

“We have not hosted a bingo event in our facility before at this scale,” said The Bluffs Business Office Director Abbie Parker. “We play bingo twice a week with our residents just on their own. We’re thinking that we’re going to get a good turnout here.”

Running for around two hours, the event will be held in the facility’s ballroom. Games played will include postage stamp, blackout and classic bingo. The entry fee is $10, which gives participants two cards per game played and access to refreshments. Additional cards are a dollar each per game.

Dozens of prizes are also up for grabs.

“The prizes for our bingo event are donated by local businesses,” continued Parker. “So far, we have some great businesses on board, giving us cash donations, gift baskets, gift certificates for their establishment and other things.”

Parker added that businesses can still contact the Bluffs to donate prizes.

All money raised through the event will go directly to the Meals on Wheels program. The program will use the funds to prepare and deliver meals to seniors at their homes. The program relies on donations from the community to continue its services.

“So, to be able to have any kind of event like this that is donation-based is fantastic,” said Copper Shores Meals on Wheels Program Director Kathleen Harter. “And we can literally put it right into our operations immediately.”

The event will start at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12.

