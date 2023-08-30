Bay College hosts welcome picnic for students with burgers, brats

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College in Escanaba held a welcome picnic for students Wednesday.

Students were served burgers and brats by faculty and staff in front of the Besse Center.

Bay College President Dr. Nerita Hughes said the event gave staff an opportunity to serve students. Hughes also said it’s not too late to take the next step in getting a degree or certificate.

“You can still register,” Hughes said. “Even though classes started on Monday, if you are still thinking of going back to school, think no longer.”

Hughes said she’s ready for the semester.

“I’m really excited about the future. It’s a new semester, a new environment for me,” she said. “The biggest thing I’m excited about it seeing the students back on campus - seeing them smiling and laughing and being able to be with their friends.”

Student Athlete Camryn Bonner had a cheeseburger with a side of jalapenos at the picnic. The sophomore said her basketball coach cares about her success, both on and off the court.

“I’m very excited. My coach, he’s just very dedicated, and I feel like I haven’t had a coach like that for awhile,” Bonner said. “When my coach is fired up, that gets me fired up.”

Bonner said it’s not all basketball either.

“He’s always available for us to talk to him,” she said. “So is everybody else here. Everybody’s always available to talk to you and just be able to point you in the right direction.”

The president also said community colleges offer students more one-on-one time with teachers because of smaller class sizes, and anyone can attend.

“You’re never too old, you’re never too young to go back to school,” Hughes said. “Because education is really about life-long learning.”

To sign up or learn more about classes, go to the college website or call 906-786-5802.

