After Tesla relaxes monitoring of drivers using its Autopilot technology, US regulators seek answers

FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. In a document...
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. In a document posted Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, U.S. auto safety regulators have opened another investigation into safety problems with Tesla vehicles concerning loss of steering control or loss of power steering in the 2023 Models 3 and Y electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is letting some drivers use its Autopilot driver-assist system for extended periods without making them put their hands on the steering wheel, a development that has drawn concern from U.S. safety regulators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has ordered Tesla to tell the agency how many vehicles have received a software update making that possible and it’s seeking more information on what the electric vehicle maker’s plans are for wider distribution.

“NHTSA is concerned that this feature was introduced to consumer vehicles and, now that the existence of this feature is known to the public, more drivers may attempt to activate it,” John Donaldson, the agency’s acting chief counsel, wrote in a July 26 letter to Tesla that was posted Wednesday on the agency’s website. “The resulting relaxation of controls designed to ensure that the driver remain engaged in the dynamic driving task could lead to greater driver inattention and failure of the driver to properly supervise Autopilot.”

A message was left early Wednesday seeking comment from Tesla.

The government has been investigating Autopilot for crashing into emergency vehicles parked on freeways, as well as hitting motorcycles and crossing tractor-trailers. It opened a formal probe in 2021 and since 2016 has sent investigators to 35 Tesla crashes involving partially automated driving systems. At lest 17 people have died.

Tesla says Autopilot and a more sophisticated “Full Self-Driving” system cannot drive themselves and that drivers must be ready to intervene at all times.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All men were arrested in an undercover operation in Forsyth Township.
Last of 7 men arrested in Marquette County child sex crime sting arraigned
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
All three service organizations say there has been an increase in unhoused individuals in the...
TV6 Investigates Homelessness: Service organizations address increase in unhoused
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP...
10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions
A roundabout will be built at the intersection of US-41 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming.
MDOT prepares for roundabout construction in Ishpeming

Latest News

In this photo taken with a drone, businesses are seen along 2nd Street in Cedar Key, Fla.,...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida’s west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm
FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in...
Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio to be sentenced for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones in the...
Russia says major Ukraine drone attack reaches deep into its territory while Kyiv barrage kills 2
FEEDING AMERICA
Feeding America West Michigan to distribute in Schoolcraft County Wednesday morning