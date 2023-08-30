19th Annual Marquette Area Blues Fest to kick off this weekend!

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Area Blues Society President Mark Hamari joins Pavlina Osta in the studio to find out everything you need to know when you attend Blues Fest.

When: September 1-3

Where: Mattson Lower Harbor Park in downtown Marquette

Ticket pricing: Friday is free to attend, starting the festival off at Black Rocks Brewery from 5:00 to 8:00 in the evening. Saturday and Sunday tickets are $70 Adult Weekend, $40 for 1-day Adult and $10 Daily Young Adult tickets (ages 15-23) will be available at the gate, children 14 and under are free with paid adult. Weekend events are from 1:00 to 8:00 in the evening.

Click here to buy tickets

Blues Fest is in need of volunteers!

Rain or shine the Marquette Area Blues Fest is happening! Do not forget to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

