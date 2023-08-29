Workshop helps bring culture into early childhood classrooms

ZEBA, Mich. (WLUC) - An opening drum song signified the start of the second Wiikwedong Culture Camp in Zeba Tuesday morning.

The Wiikwedong Early Childhood Development Collaborative puts on the two-day workshop. Project Coordinator Cheryl LaRose says the goal is to introduce culture at a young age.

“We have all of our teachers and practitioners from four different tribal programs here in Baraga County and we are here to get ready for school and teach the culture and so our teachers can embed it right in the classroom,” LaRose said.

LaRose says she hopes the camp helps these early education teachers understand how their lessons can reflect the environment the students live in.

“We really want them to be talking about community, connecting with each other so they have the resources to talk to each other back and forth about the work that we’re doing in the classrooms, sharing ideas,” LaRose said. “Because these programs didn’t work together before, this is about community and bringing our teachers all together.”

The collaborative was formed three years ago. Member Terri Swartz says the goal is to make sure all childhood educators in the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community have the same tools.

“We are bringing them all together so that we can incorporate all the same lessons, all the same teachings. So, all of the Early Childhood providers in our community in our Native American Community working in our Native American programs are all trained the same,” Swartz said.

Swartz says she is happy to be a part of the program.

“I’m honored that all of these early childhood educators that come together have the desire and the want to learn this. So it makes it even more exciting to do our work with these girls,” Swartz said.

Swartz and LaRose say they hope the collaboration shows other communities that it is never too early to introduce culture in the classroom.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.