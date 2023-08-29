Wildfire haze, cold temperatures lower produce yields in the UP

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. gardeners are reporting low produce yields this year.

According to gardeners, the unseasonably cold summer and haze from Canada’s wildfires created poor conditions for growing fruits and vegetables. They say crops particularly sensitive to weather, like tomatoes, have been producing less fruit than usual.

Some gardeners expect things to go back to normal next year.

“I think they’re going to be growing very well in 2024 because the wildfires should be over, our heat and sun days should be back on track for the U.P. and we should be able to get some very good results across the board,” said Steve Finley, Gwinn Seed Library seed bearer.

Finley said crops that are less sensitive to weather, such as beans and squash, have not been affected much by this season’s weather.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.