WATCH: Hall Farms’ sunflower season draws to a close, First day of classes at MTU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, we take a look at a program in Dickinson County aiming to repave two roads using recycled materials, the first day of classes at Michigan Tech University, the end of sunflower season at Hall Farms and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Aug. 28, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.