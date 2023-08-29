WATCH: Hall Farms’ sunflower season draws to a close, First day of classes at MTU

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.
By Molly Birch
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, we take a look at a program in Dickinson County aiming to repave two roads using recycled materials, the first day of classes at Michigan Tech University, the end of sunflower season at Hall Farms and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Aug. 28, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobiles take to the water at Lake Linden.
Fire department hosts 4th Annual Memorial Water Cross
Two Hearted runway
Two Hearted River airstrip celebrates reopening
VIDEOS: Elusive black bear takes Friday morning stroll in Marquette
Organizers say participants who weren't strong swimmers seemed to appreciate rowboat option at...
Race participants spent Saturday morning conquering limits at the 5th Annual Mish Triathlon
The NMU Marching Band performs at Harborfest 2023.
HarborFest celebrates its final day with vendors and live music

Latest News

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Hall Farms’ sunflower season draws to a close, First day of classes at MTU
The new vehicle is being used to transport SLS program participants who could not otherwise...
New BCMH car shuttles Senior Life Solution program members to hospital
This September, two sections south of Vulcan going toward the Menominee County line will be...
Dickinson County Road Commission to repave sections of CR-577 with recycled glass and tires
The new vehicle is being used to transport SLS program participants who could not otherwise...
New BCMH car shuttles Senior Life Solution program members to hospital