Village of Calumet, Calumet Theatre Company to use preservation grant to rehabilitate theater heating

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Village of Calumet is working with the Calumet Theatre Company to replace a boiler in the basement of the theater’s building.

The boiler failed in 2021 and has been inoperable ever since.

“It’s going to allow the theater to be open for more events during the winter months,” said Calumet Village Manager Megan Haselden. “We’ll be able to have cultural activities here. We’ll be able to have the ballroom open for any community events.”

The new boiler is possible thanks to a $50,000 grant awarded to the Village through the State Historic Preservation Office.

According to Calumet Theatre President Daniel Jamieson IV, the former boiler failed for several reasons, including incorrect peripherals. It was then replaced by a forced hot air system, which he said is very noisy. That system has also caused woodwork in the theater to dry out, resulting in interior damage to paint and plaster.

“So, this time around, the SHPO grant is to get a good, modern boiler, but also understand the peripherals and understand the load that can be placed on the system,” said Jamison.

With the new boiler installed, the plan is to revert back to the building’s original radiator heating system, which is much quieter. This will be funded by a $15,000 heritage grant from the Keweenaw National Historical Park and Advisory Commission.

“The radiators are beautiful,” added Jamison. “We own all the ones that are still removed from the upstairs, but we have them in the ballroom, and we would like to put that together so that this is a historically accurate building.”

The Village says that the boiler should be installed by the end of the year.

