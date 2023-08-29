The UPside - Sharon Nickels

By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is Someplace Special because of the hard work of individuals and organizations that make a difference in our community.  Each Monday, TV6 shines the light on these people and organizations with our Upside report.  This week, TV6 is featuring Sharon Nickels.

The Forrest Park Music Boosters raises money to send the Forest Park Band to football games on the road, and for the last 25 years, Sharon Nickels has been a hard-working volunteer, even serving as president much of the time.

Sharon retired from the Music Boosters organization after Memorial Day. However, she’s still the president of the Crystal Falls Musicale, a group that raises money to give out as scholarships for Forest Park students to attend band camp, and for students who are pursuing a major or minor in music after high school. In addition, Sharron spent many years as a 4H leader and even served as a junior high track coach for two years when the program was in danger of being cut due to not having a coach.

Sharon has served on numerous committees, plays music at her church, and has been a great asset to the Crystal Falls area.  Sharon Nickels has given countless hours to her community over the years, and that is why she is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report.  If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the UPside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All three service organizations say there has been an increase in unhoused individuals in the...
TV6 Investigates Homelessness: Service organizations address increase in unhoused
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
A roundabout will be built at the intersection of US-41 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming.
MDOT prepares for roundabout construction in Ishpeming
Snowmobiles take to the water at Lake Linden.
Fire department hosts 4th Annual Memorial Water Cross
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson...
Trump arraignment set in Georgia election case

Latest News

Delta County Junior Golf
The UPside - Delta County Junior Golf Association
Sharon Nickels
The UPside - Sharon Nickels
Delta County Junior Golf
The UPside - Delta County Junior Golf
Quentin Messer MEDC CEO
The Ryan Report - August 20, 2023