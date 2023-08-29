The UPside - Sharon Nickels

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is Someplace Special because of the hard work of individuals and organizations that make a difference in our community. Each Monday, TV6 shines the light on these people and organizations with our Upside report. This week, TV6 is featuring Sharon Nickels.

The Forrest Park Music Boosters raises money to send the Forest Park Band to football games on the road, and for the last 25 years, Sharon Nickels has been a hard-working volunteer, even serving as president much of the time.

Sharon retired from the Music Boosters organization after Memorial Day. However, she’s still the president of the Crystal Falls Musicale, a group that raises money to give out as scholarships for Forest Park students to attend band camp, and for students who are pursuing a major or minor in music after high school. In addition, Sharron spent many years as a 4H leader and even served as a junior high track coach for two years when the program was in danger of being cut due to not having a coach.

Sharon has served on numerous committees, plays music at her church, and has been a great asset to the Crystal Falls area. Sharon Nickels has given countless hours to her community over the years, and that is why she is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

