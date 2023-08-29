The UPside - Delta County Junior Golf Association

By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is Someplace Special because of the hard work of individuals and organizations that make a difference in our community.  Each Monday, TV6 shines the light on these people and organizations with our Upside report.  This week, TV6 is featuring the Delta County Junior Golf Association.

Originally started in 2014 with 30-40 kids, the Delta County Junior Golf Association has grown to include around 120 golfers this year.  The program is designed to help grow the game of golf and give kids a fun thing to do outside in the summertime.  It begins with two weeks of lessons, then moves into a series of tournaments with golfers of similar ages and abilities.  Golfers get to play on four different courses in Delta County.

Each season a senior male and female golfer is selected and given a $750 scholarship that they can put towards college.  The golfers range in age from 9 to 18, and membership costs are kept low to ensure everyone has an opportunity to take part.  For getting kids outside and into a sport they can play their entire lives, the Delta County Junior Golf Association is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

