Sunny stretch Wednesday & Thursday, warming trend through Labor Day

7-Day Forecast for Upper Michigan
7-Day Forecast for Upper Michigan(WLUC)
By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was a rather gloomy Tuesday, but skies clear out overnight tonight, with winds diminishing as well. There will, however, be areas of fog to watch out for. Wednesday and Thursday feature a return to a good deal of sunshine. We go from the 60s Wednesday to 70s Friday--then to the 80s for Sunday and Labor Day Monday. An isolated shower will be possible from time to time starting Friday afternoon, continuing into the Labor Day weekend, but this will not amount to a washout.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Areas of fog.

>Lows: 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog.

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Abundant sunshine.

>Highs: Around 70

Friday: Partly cloudy, with an isolated rain shower possible in the afternoon across eastern portions of Upper Michigan.

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated rain shower possible.

>Highs: Around 80

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated rain shower.

>Highs: 80s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated rain shower possible in the afternoon.

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All three service organizations say there has been an increase in unhoused individuals in the...
TV6 Investigates Homelessness: Service organizations address increase in unhoused
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
A roundabout will be built at the intersection of US-41 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming.
MDOT prepares for roundabout construction in Ishpeming
All men were arrested in an undercover operation in Forsyth Township.
Last of 7 men arrested in Marquette County child sex crime sting arraigned
Snowmobiles take to the water at Lake Linden.
Fire department hosts 4th Annual Memorial Water Cross

Latest News

breezy
Morning showers then fall day before the heat returns
breezy
Fall like day then summer heat returns
Future radar for 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Thunderstorms tonight, much cooler Tuesday
Thunderstorms tonight, much cooler Tuesday