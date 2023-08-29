Sunny stretch Wednesday & Thursday, warming trend through Labor Day

It was a rather gloomy Tuesday, but skies clear out overnight tonight, with winds diminishing as well. There will, however, be areas of fog to watch out for. Wednesday and Thursday feature a return to a good deal of sunshine. We go from the 60s Wednesday to 70s Friday--then to the 80s for Sunday and Labor Day Monday. An isolated shower will be possible from time to time starting Friday afternoon, continuing into the Labor Day weekend, but this will not amount to a washout.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Areas of fog.

>Lows: 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog.

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Abundant sunshine.

>Highs: Around 70

Friday: Partly cloudy, with an isolated rain shower possible in the afternoon across eastern portions of Upper Michigan.

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated rain shower possible.

>Highs: Around 80

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated rain shower.

>Highs: 80s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated rain shower possible in the afternoon.

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.