Nearly 5,000 pilots suspected of hiding serious medical issues, report says

Plane
FILE - At least 60 pilots have been ordered to cease flying while their records are reviewed.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities are investigating nearly five thousand pilots suspected of falsifying their medical records to conceal serious conditions that could make them unfit to fly.

The pilots under scrutiny are reportedly military veterans who told the Federal Aviation Administration they were healthy enough to fly but did not report — as required by law — they were also collecting veterans benefits for disabilities that could bar them from the cockpit, according to the Washington Post.

Veterans Affairs investigators discovered the inconsistencies more than two years ago by cross-checking federal databases.

At least 60 pilots have been ordered to cease flying while their records are reviewed.

About 600 pilots are licensed to fly for passenger airlines. Others hold commercial licenses that allow them to fly for hire, including with cargo firms, corporate clients or tour companies.

Authorities are also investigating to determine if any of the pilots should be referred to the Justice Department to face charges of defrauding the benefits system.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobiles take to the water at Lake Linden.
Fire department hosts 4th Annual Memorial Water Cross
All three service organizations say there has been an increase in unhoused individuals in the...
TV6 Investigates Homelessness: Service organizations address increase in unhoused
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson...
Trump arraignment set in Georgia election case
Two Hearted runway
Two Hearted River airstrip celebrates reopening

Latest News

Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee, Florida, has prepared for Idalia by moving all their rental...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents away from the coast, could come ashore as Category 3 storm
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Preliminary hearing in Jackson Mahomes’ felony case delayed because judge has COVID-19
The area is separated from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains and is only available...
Airline announces adults-only zone on international flight
House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President...
No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer, undergoing treatment
FILE - Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in Norfolk Southern's Conway Terminal in Conway,...
Norfolk Southern is recovering from a hardware-related technology outage that shut down its system