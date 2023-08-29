Morning showers then fall day before the heat returns

A cold front is moving across the U.P. with scattered showers and thundershowers. This clears out to the east during the day. However, it’ll be a breezy and cool day. Winds will be out of the north with gusts around 25+mph. As a result, we’re expecting dangerous swimming conditions, and Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for Marquette and Alger counties. High pressure moves in for the midweek. Therefore clouds will clear overnight with lows plunging into the 40s. The jetstream pattern brings a strong upper-level ridge of high pressure into the region at the end of the week. It will bring an unseasonably hot and humid airmass for the holiday weekend.

Today: Morning scattered showers followed by breezy conditions

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Wednesday: A chilly morning followed by a sunny and cool day

>Highs: Low to mid 60s north, upper 60s to low 70s south

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Partly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Saturday: Sun/clouds with spotty showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid

>Highs: Upper 80s, low 90s interior west

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, hot and humid

>Highs: Upper 80s, low 90s interior west

