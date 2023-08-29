Monarch migration begins next month

BAY DE NOC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - In September Monarch butterflies began to migrate 2,000 miles from Canada to Mexico for the winter.

Stonington Peninsula in Bay de Noc Township is a unique checkpoint for these colorful insects. Monarch Project volunteer Susan Jamison said Stonington Peninsula offers plenty of food and resting locations for monarchs as they prepare for the long journey ahead.

“They like to fly along the water. The location of sticking out in between Little Bay de Noc and Big Bay de Noc, they have a short distance to fly over to Wisconsin,” said Jamison.

When monarchs fully grow and reach Stonington Peninsula, they roost in trees until the weather is just right for takeoff.

Jamison said they have seen more early stages of butterflies, and while volunteers don’t have an exact number, she says hundreds of butterflies stop in Stonington.

“We have had more larvae and eggs in the fields this year than we did last year. Looking at our last year’s data, there are more there but it’s hard to tell because the monarchs that come here are not just from this area,” said Jamison.

Volunteers from the Monarch Butterfly Project tag and count the butterflies when they reach the peninsula. Tagged butterflies that reach Mexico are recorded and the data is sent to the University of Kansas to learn more about their migration.

“Scientists are continuously looking for information on how a monarch knows where to fly. How does it know where to go in Mexico, their wintering grounds? They’ve never been there before,” said Jamison.

The U.P. will not see those tagged butterflies again. When the monarchs migrate back north, it’s another generation of butterflies. If you’re hoping to catch the migration this year, volunteers say the best time to catch them is early in the morning at Stonington Peninsula.

