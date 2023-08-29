Menominee garden therapy center wants to give care to the caregiver

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A garden therapy center in Menominee is hosting two public events in September for the purpose of health, wellness, and education.

Lou Anne Bates of Raven Wood Gardens stopped by Upper Michigan Today to talk about her center, its impacts on the community, and details of upcoming events.

But first, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.

What you need to know about traveling in Europe, a new Youtube search feature, and butterfly migration.

Now, back to Raven Wood Gardens.

Now a 5013c non-profit organization, Raven Wood Gardens supports veterans, their caregivers, and other people who may suffer from PTSD or anxiety disorders.

“We do experience kind of things, fun over fear,” explains Owner/Director Lou Anne Bates, “It’s safe, productive, somewhere where someone can just plug in.”

As a caregiver to a veteran spouse, Bates knows the struggle of putting others first all too well.

That’s why she feels it’s important to give back to the people who give so much... and coming up on Sept. 9 is the Caregiver’s Retreat so they can do just that.

Caring for caregivers at Raven Wood Gardens: Lou Anne Bates talks about experiences and events happening at the garden therapy center.

As a garden therapy center, much of what Raven Wood Gardens does focuses on plant education and wellness.

Coming up at the end of September, Raven Wood is hosting a cannabis education event that will include workshops, educational presentations, entertainment, craft sales, games, food, and more.

Bates clarifies that Smoke U.P. Embrace the Stigma is NOT a marijuana-smoking event and there won’t be any consumption on-site during the event.

Lou Anne Bates talks about plant education and an upcoming event happening at Raven Wood Gardens.

Upcoming events at Raven Wood Gardens in Menominee.

You can find more information about Raven Wood Gardens, view the full breakdown of happenings during the upcoming events, and buy your tickets at ravenwoodgardens.org.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.