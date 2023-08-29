MDOT prepares for roundabout construction in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The intersection of US 41 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming will be turned into a modern roundabout next summer.

MDOT says it’s a $6.4 million project.

On Monday, the agency held a presentation at the Ishpeming Senior Center about the planned work. MDOT’s Communication Representative says it’s one of the most dangerous intersections in the U.P.

“This intersection, at one point, was one of the highest crash rate intersections in the Upper Peninsula. Roundabouts are a proven method of dealing with the kinds of crashes that we see at that intersection. Head-on crashes, t-bone crashes. Roundabouts slow everybody down,” said Dan Weingarten, MDOT communications representative.

Preliminary work is set to begin this fall, but the main phases of construction will begin next spring and last through the summer. The Construction Engineer for the project says there are many challenges they’ll be facing during construction.

“This roundabout is a challenge to fit into the terrain in this area, next to a river and next to the railroad structure, so we do have to widen the bridge for the river. It’ll be done in multiple phases,” said Al Anderson, MDOT construction engineer.

When the project is in phases two through four next summer, detours will be in place using Second Street, plus a separate detour for large trucks.

“It will have an impact on traffic through the area, there’s no way around that but, what we are trying to do is get this built as efficiently and quickly as possible to get that traffic back to normal and there will be signs to alert people how to maneuver around the detour areas,” Weingarten added.

Iron River-based company Hebert Construction will be doing the work on the roundabout this fall and next year.

