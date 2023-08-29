MDOT prepares for roundabout construction in Ishpeming

MDOT held a public discussion in Ishpeming previewing the planned construction of a roundabout at the intersection of US 41 and Lakeshore Boulevard.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The intersection of US 41 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming will be turned into a modern roundabout next summer.

MDOT says it’s a $6.4 million project.

On Monday, the agency held a presentation at the Ishpeming Senior Center about the planned work. MDOT’s Communication Representative says it’s one of the most dangerous intersections in the U.P.

“This intersection, at one point, was one of the highest crash rate intersections in the Upper Peninsula. Roundabouts are a proven method of dealing with the kinds of crashes that we see at that intersection. Head-on crashes, t-bone crashes. Roundabouts slow everybody down,” said Dan Weingarten, MDOT communications representative.

Preliminary work is set to begin this fall, but the main phases of construction will begin next spring and last through the summer. The Construction Engineer for the project says there are many challenges they’ll be facing during construction.

“This roundabout is a challenge to fit into the terrain in this area, next to a river and next to the railroad structure, so we do have to widen the bridge for the river. It’ll be done in multiple phases,” said Al Anderson, MDOT construction engineer.

When the project is in phases two through four next summer, detours will be in place using Second Street, plus a separate detour for large trucks.

“It will have an impact on traffic through the area, there’s no way around that but, what we are trying to do is get this built as efficiently and quickly as possible to get that traffic back to normal and there will be signs to alert people how to maneuver around the detour areas,” Weingarten added.

Iron River-based company Hebert Construction will be doing the work on the roundabout this fall and next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobiles take to the water at Lake Linden.
Fire department hosts 4th Annual Memorial Water Cross
Two Hearted runway
Two Hearted River airstrip celebrates reopening
VIDEOS: Elusive black bear takes Friday morning stroll in Marquette
Organizers say participants who weren't strong swimmers seemed to appreciate rowboat option at...
Race participants spent Saturday morning conquering limits at the 5th Annual Mish Triathlon
The NMU Marching Band performs at Harborfest 2023.
HarborFest celebrates its final day with vendors and live music

Latest News

Marquette Fire Department logo
Marquette City Commission approves fire truck purchase
Monarch butterfly endangerment
Monarch migration begins next month
Sweet corn is in season at Hall Farms in Rock.
Hall Farms sunflower season ends, beginning sweet corn season
The sunflower fields at Hall Farms have closed, but the farm has transitioned to another...
Hall Farms sunflower season ends, beginning sweet corn season