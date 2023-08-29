Marquette Police Department reminds drivers to be safe during school

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - School starts back up again soon, and the Marquette Police Department (MPD) wants to remind everyone of the rules of the road.

All vehicles, on both sides of the road must stop when school buses have flashing red lights, and slow down during the yellow flashing lights. Vehicles must stop at least 20 feet in both directions, and you can’t continue until the bus has started moving.

The only time you are allowed to continue driving is if you are driving in the opposite direction as the bus and there is a barrier between the roads.

Marquette Area Public School buses have cameras, and bus drivers take notes of anyone who violates these rules. The MPD said all violators will be investigated.

Additionally, all motorists must obey the crossing guard, and drivers aren’t permitted to cross the intersection until the crossing guard is out of the street completely.

The school resource officer and detective will be visiting the schools sporadically throughout the year, but specifically during the beginning of the school year.

Capt. James Finkbeiner, from the Marquette Police Department, said the most important thing is the safety of the students, so always be watching.

“Watch for school zone signs, watch for crossing guards, watch for parks, that type of thing. Those are all indicators that kids could be in the area whether they’re walking on the sidewalks or getting ready to get on a bus or exit a bus, and in general that there’s going to be a lot of kids around,” said Capt. Finkbeiner.

Captain Finkbeiner said they need more crossing guards. You can apply on the City of Marquette website. The MPD Facebook page is also updated constantly.

