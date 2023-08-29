Marquette County Conservation District, Barrel + Beam host Composting 101 workshop

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Folks had a chance to learn about composting in Marquette on Tuesday.

The Marquette County Conservation District hosted a Composting 101 workshop in partnership with Barrel + Beam. The groups went over how to start composting, troubleshooting tips and why composting is important. Barrel + Beam hosted a tour to show participants how it composts its used grain and food scraps.

Organizers say composting is one of the best ways to reduce your waste.

“Over 40% of what the average American sends to the curb every week is compostable,” said Maddie O’Donnell, Marquette County Conservation District district manager. “If folks were doing this it would reduce our waste by quite a bit. It’s really one of the number-one steps you can do as an individual to reduce your impact on our environment.”

If you missed Tuesday’s workshop but have questions about composting, reach out to the Marquette County Conservation District here.

