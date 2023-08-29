Marquette County Conservation District, Barrel + Beam host Composting 101 workshop

The Marquette County Conservation District shows how to compost at Barrel + Beam
The Marquette County Conservation District shows how to compost at Barrel + Beam(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Folks had a chance to learn about composting in Marquette on Tuesday.

The Marquette County Conservation District hosted a Composting 101 workshop in partnership with Barrel + Beam. The groups went over how to start composting, troubleshooting tips and why composting is important. Barrel + Beam hosted a tour to show participants how it composts its used grain and food scraps.

Organizers say composting is one of the best ways to reduce your waste.

“Over 40% of what the average American sends to the curb every week is compostable,” said Maddie O’Donnell, Marquette County Conservation District district manager. “If folks were doing this it would reduce our waste by quite a bit. It’s really one of the number-one steps you can do as an individual to reduce your impact on our environment.”

If you missed Tuesday’s workshop but have questions about composting, reach out to the Marquette County Conservation District here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All three service organizations say there has been an increase in unhoused individuals in the...
TV6 Investigates Homelessness: Service organizations address increase in unhoused
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
A roundabout will be built at the intersection of US-41 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming.
MDOT prepares for roundabout construction in Ishpeming
All men were arrested in an undercover operation in Forsyth Township.
Last of 7 men arrested in Marquette County child sex crime sting arraigned
Snowmobiles take to the water at Lake Linden.
Fire department hosts 4th Annual Memorial Water Cross

Latest News

The City of Marquette is addressing the influx of unhoused individuals while trying to balance...
TV6 Investigates Homelessness: Marquette City officials, police share community need
The Marquette Choral Society rehearses.
Marquette Choral Society starts choir season, seeks new members
These tomatoes are unseasonably small and green
Wildfire haze, cold temperatures lower produce yields in the UP
The City of Gladstone is looking for a new Parks and Recreation Director.
City of Gladstone seeks new Parks and Recreation Director