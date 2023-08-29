Marquette City Commission approves fire truck purchase

Marquette Fire Department logo
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette is purchasing a used pumper fire truck.

The city commission unanimously approved the purchase of a 2001 Pierce Enforcer pumper truck at Monday night’s meeting.

The truck costs a little more than $38,000 and comes from the Wisconsin surplus online auction. The city officially decommissioned its two pumper trucks due to catastrophic deterioration.

“Back in November of 2022 the commission did approve the purchase of a used truck from Miami and once city staff was able to go and physically inspect the truck it was no longer a viable option due to the condition of that truck, which was priced at a higher point so when we looked at this truck it was actually at a lower price point and in better condition,” said Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs.

The city has already purchased a brand new pumper truck but that isn’t set to be delivered until late next year.

