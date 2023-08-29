Marquette Choral Society starts choir season, seeks new members

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Choral Society has started another season of performances.

Registration for the adult choir is open now through September. No audition is required, and Marquette Choral Society Music Director Erin Colwitz said this is a great time for new singers to get involved.

“I consider singing to be a lifelong thing,” said Colwitz. “What we hope is that it enhances the quality of life so ultimately, singing, that socialization, working with people, the teamwork that goes into being in a mass ensemble.”

The ensemble rehearses on Monday evenings at Northern Michigan University. The group will perform at Kaufman Auditorium on Dec. 16 and 17.

For those interested in joining the Marquette Choral Society, more information can be found on its website.

