Marquette Choral Society starts choir season, seeks new members

The Marquette Choral Society rehearses.
The Marquette Choral Society rehearses.(wluc)
By Michael Sobeck
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Choral Society has started another season of performances.

Registration for the adult choir is open now through September. No audition is required, and Marquette Choral Society Music Director Erin Colwitz said this is a great time for new singers to get involved.

“I consider singing to be a lifelong thing,” said Colwitz. “What we hope is that it enhances the quality of life so ultimately, singing, that socialization, working with people, the teamwork that goes into being in a mass ensemble.”

The ensemble rehearses on Monday evenings at Northern Michigan University. The group will perform at Kaufman Auditorium on Dec. 16 and 17.

For those interested in joining the Marquette Choral Society, more information can be found on its website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All three service organizations say there has been an increase in unhoused individuals in the...
TV6 Investigates Homelessness: Service organizations address increase in unhoused
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
A roundabout will be built at the intersection of US-41 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming.
MDOT prepares for roundabout construction in Ishpeming
All men were arrested in an undercover operation in Forsyth Township.
Last of 7 men arrested in Marquette County child sex crime sting arraigned
Snowmobiles take to the water at Lake Linden.
Fire department hosts 4th Annual Memorial Water Cross

Latest News

The City of Marquette is addressing the influx of unhoused individuals while trying to balance...
TV6 Investigates Homelessness: Marquette City officials, police share community need
The Marquette County Conservation District shows how to compost at Barrel + Beam
Marquette County Conservation District, Barrel + Beam host Composting 101 workshop
These tomatoes are unseasonably small and green
Wildfire haze, cold temperatures lower produce yields in the UP
The City of Gladstone is looking for a new Parks and Recreation Director.
City of Gladstone seeks new Parks and Recreation Director