MAPS’s elementary principals share reminders for parents ahead of first day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first day of school is just one week away for students at Marquette Area Public Schools.

While students relished their last opportunity to sleep in on a Tuesday, MAPS principals were up and at ‘em for their final preparations ahead of the first day.

Those preparations include making sure parents and students are prepared for their return.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon sits down with MAPS’s four elementary school principals for a conversation about the upcoming school year.

Principal Holly Muscoe is returning to Cherry Creek Elementary for her second year, while Dr. Kristen Peterson is heading into her first year as principal at Graveraet.

Muscoe says her big takeaway from her first year is partnership: partnerships between principal and parents, principal and students, teacher and family, etc. She urges parents and students to ask questions, have conversations, and form relationships with your school’s staff.

Dr. Peterson is entering her position after 11 years working for Marquette-Alger Regional Education Services (MARESA) in the literacy department.

She tells Trudgeon that the greatest thing a parent can do to support their elementary student’s growth is to read with them daily, outside of assigned schoolwork.

There are upcoming opportunities for parents to get connected with their child’s school.

Superior Hills Elementary is hosting an open house for kindergarten and junior kindergarten on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

There’s an open house for all grades at each elementary school on Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Principals Stephanie Anderson and Stacy Brock continue sharing the importance of getting involved, saying many school events wouldn’t be possible without parent volunteers.

Brock urges parents to learn more about their school’s parent-teacher organizations and to fill out their volunteer interest form as soon as possible.

Parents can anticipate changes this school year.

Breakfast and lunch are free for all students and lunch debt from previous years will be erased.

Plus, there’s a new program for tracking your child’s bus in real-time called “Here Comes the Bus”.

You can learn more about your child’s school, find volunteer forms, bussing information and more on mapsnet.org.

