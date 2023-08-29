Looking ahead to Labor Day Weekend in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With summer ending, some are expecting an increase in traveling this weekend.

Travel Marquette’s CEO Susan Estler said Marquette sees a jump in tourists around Labor Day weekend. She said, along with the holiday, there are events bringing visitors to Marquette.

“With Blues Fest coming in and with that extra day, it’s kind of the last hurrah of summer,” Estler said.

Estler said the warmer weather forecasted for the holiday may bring some to the beaches and trails. She also said those with family coming to Marquette who haven’t booked a hotel yet should do so as soon as possible.

“You want to plan ahead a little bit,” Estler said. “Make sure you have a place to stay. If you’re coming in for Blues Fest, you definitely want to have something or anything else you were planning on doing. Biking, hiking, any of those things. You definitely want to make sure you have a place to stay.”

Michigan State Police Community Service Trooper Tom Kinnunen said there tends to be an increase in speeding and DUI encounters during holiday weekends. He wants to remind those traveling that everyone wants to make it to their destination.

“Drive safe,” Kinnunen said. “Make sure your tires are properly inflated, your tread is good, less distractions inside your vehicle.”

For those traveling to or from the Upper Peninsula on Labor Day, the Mackinac Bridge will be closed for the Bridge Walk from 6:30 a.m. to noon. Kinnunen said, if you get caught in the traffic backup, take the opportunity to stretch your legs.

“Support local businesses and go get some food,” Kinnunen said. “There’s a lot of festivities and events in the Mackinaw City and St. Ignace area.”

As for the cost of travel, AAA said drivers taking road trips this Labor Day weekend will likely see gas prices similar to last year.

