Looking ahead to Labor Day Weekend in Marquette

Travel Marquette's CEO Susan Estler said Marquette sees a jump in tourists around Labor Day...
Travel Marquette's CEO Susan Estler said Marquette sees a jump in tourists around Labor Day weekend.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With summer ending, some are expecting an increase in traveling this weekend.

Travel Marquette’s CEO Susan Estler said Marquette sees a jump in tourists around Labor Day weekend. She said, along with the holiday, there are events bringing visitors to Marquette.

“With Blues Fest coming in and with that extra day, it’s kind of the last hurrah of summer,” Estler said.

Estler said the warmer weather forecasted for the holiday may bring some to the beaches and trails. She also said those with family coming to Marquette who haven’t booked a hotel yet should do so as soon as possible.

“You want to plan ahead a little bit,” Estler said. “Make sure you have a place to stay. If you’re coming in for Blues Fest, you definitely want to have something or anything else you were planning on doing. Biking, hiking, any of those things. You definitely want to make sure you have a place to stay.”

Michigan State Police Community Service Trooper Tom Kinnunen said there tends to be an increase in speeding and DUI encounters during holiday weekends. He wants to remind those traveling that everyone wants to make it to their destination.

“Drive safe,” Kinnunen said. “Make sure your tires are properly inflated, your tread is good, less distractions inside your vehicle.”

For those traveling to or from the Upper Peninsula on Labor Day, the Mackinac Bridge will be closed for the Bridge Walk from 6:30 a.m. to noon. Kinnunen said, if you get caught in the traffic backup, take the opportunity to stretch your legs.

“Support local businesses and go get some food,” Kinnunen said. “There’s a lot of festivities and events in the Mackinaw City and St. Ignace area.”

As for the cost of travel, AAA said drivers taking road trips this Labor Day weekend will likely see gas prices similar to last year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All three service organizations say there has been an increase in unhoused individuals in the...
TV6 Investigates Homelessness: Service organizations address increase in unhoused
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
A roundabout will be built at the intersection of US-41 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming.
MDOT prepares for roundabout construction in Ishpeming
All men were arrested in an undercover operation in Forsyth Township.
Last of 7 men arrested in Marquette County child sex crime sting arraigned
Snowmobiles take to the water at Lake Linden.
Fire department hosts 4th Annual Memorial Water Cross

Latest News

Marquette Police Department says the most important thing is the safety of the students.
Marquette Police Department reminds drivers to be safe during school
7-Day Forecast for Upper Michigan
Sunny stretch Wednesday & Thursday, warming trend through Labor Day
Educators participated in activities that can later be used in the classroom.
Workshop helps bring culture into KBIC early childhood classrooms
Data from Community Action Alger-Marquette shows that in 2023 there have been 170 households...
TV6 Investigates Homelessness: Marquette City officials, police share community need