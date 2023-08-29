A lawsuit will proceed in Michigan against an ex-officer in the fatal shooting of a Black man

A Michigan city has been dismissed from a lawsuit over the fatal police shooting of a Black motorist
Christopher Schurr
Christopher Schurr(WNEM)
By ED WHITE
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Michigan city has been dismissed from a lawsuit over the fatal police shooting of a Black motorist, but the case will continue against a former officer who killed the man in 2022.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said immunity doesn't apply to Christopher Schurr at this early stage of the litigation.

Schurr was a Grand Rapids officer when he shot Patrick Lyoya, 26, in the back of the head at the end of a brief foot chase and intense physical struggle. He was subsequently fired and has been charged with second-degree murder.

The judge noted that lawyers on each side in the civil case still need to conduct interviews and likely consult experts, a process known as discovery.

The lawsuit says Lyoya “was not a threat and the video footage is unclear as to this issue," Maloney said Monday. “But if Patrick did not pose a threat, then Schurr was certainly not entitled to use deadly force, and in turn, is not entitled to qualified immunity.”

Qualified immunity is a legal standard that can protect police officers in excessive force lawsuits, as long as their actions didn't violate clearly established law which they should have known about.

Separately, the judge dismissed a claim against the city of Grand Rapids. Maloney said lawyers failed to show that a lack of police training had a direct role in the shooting.

In the criminal case, Schurr’s attorney, Matt Borgula, has said the shooting was justified because Schurr was met with force during a lawful arrest. The criminal matter is on hold while an appeal is pending at the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Grand Rapids, population 200,000, is 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Detroit.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Most Read

Snowmobiles take to the water at Lake Linden.
Fire department hosts 4th Annual Memorial Water Cross
All three service organizations say there has been an increase in unhoused individuals in the...
TV6 Investigates Homelessness: Service organizations address increase in unhoused
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson...
Trump arraignment set in Georgia election case
Two Hearted runway
Two Hearted River airstrip celebrates reopening

Latest News

Generic Gavel
Federal jury finds Michigan man guilty in $3.5 million fraudulent N95 mask scheme
Michigan woman pleads no contest in 2022 pond crash that led to drowning deaths of her 3 young sons
FILE = Timothy Teagan, a member of the Boogaloo Bois movement, stands with his rifle outside...
Michigan man linked to extremist group gets year in prison for gun crimes
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Midland on Thursday where she sat down with TV5 to discuss a wide...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to call on Democrats to codify ‘Obamacare’ into state law