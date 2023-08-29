Ladies-only Muay Thai class in Marquette teaches confidence

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gals-only Muay Thai class has taken up residence at Lower Harbor Park in Marquette on Tuesdays.

Muay Thai is a martial art from Thailand. This class requires no experience or equipment. Those interested can bring themselves and comfortable workout clothes.

Kalil Zender, Muay Thai instructor, said this class allows women to engage with aggressive energy in a way that’s fun and happy.

Zender also said women gain confidence and strength alongside the other women in this class.

“A lot of women are interested in martial arts and boxing and muay thai but are shy to go to a more male or masculine-dominated gym space, so we wanted to have this class as a way to get women more comfortable doing this sport that is typically thought of as more of a manly type of sport,” said the instructor.

The class is at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday evening at Lower Harbor. The fee for this class is donation-based, and there is no age limit to participate.

